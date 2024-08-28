One of the most iconic things about our city is the beach, which is almost synonymous with Visakhapatnam. It’s natural for us Vizagites to keep an eye on it and take notice of every change that happens to it. Earlier this week, on 25 August 2024, a sea recession observed at RK Beach caused quite a buzz.

Sources reported that the sea drew back by 150 to even 400 metres. Initially, the recession was fascinating to visitors at the beach, as rarely seen rocky formations could now be admired, uninterrupted by waves. As the situation continued to persist, however, fear spread among the citizens, as some feared that the sea recession signalled an oncoming tsunami. Speaking to team Yo Vizag, Saichakra Pranav, a marine biologist and the Founder and President of the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT), assured that there was no need to worry about a Tsunami.

According to Pranav, the occurrence was likely a regular low tide, which is a regular phenomenon. “We experience both high tides and low tides every day. During low tide events, the sea naturally recedes further, and this effect is stronger during a full moon, resulting in lower low tides and higher high tides. We recently had a full moon, so this could explain the unusual sea level recession observed,” he explained.

Pranav also pointed out that during the monsoon season, the formation of sandbars in the water can redirect the flow of water, potentially causing the observed recession. “In the intertidal areas, like those at Rushikonda, there is currently a lot of sand accumulation. Sandbars form and shift frequently during the monsoon, which could also be a contributing factor,” he added.

Reassuring the public, Pranav emphasized that there was no immediate danger. “If a tsunami were imminent, it would not take this long to occur after a sea recession. The phenomenon has been ongoing for 3-4 days, and a tsunami would typically follow a recession within an hour. This appears to be a regular low tide event, amplified by the recent full moon. People noticed the sea recession last week during low tide, which coincided with the peak time for beach visitors, leading to increased concern. However, low tides are a regular occurrence and the sea recession at RK Beach is not a cause for alarm,” Pranav concluded.

