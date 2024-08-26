On 25 August, RK Beach in Visakhapatnam witnessed an unusual phenomenon, as there was a recession in the sea level, causing concern among locals. Most of the sources reported that the sea went back by 400 metres.

The recession became an attraction to the beachgoers, exposing rocky formations that are typically submerged in the water. While most of them were taking pictures on the stones, for others, it became a cause of concern.

Visakhapatnam is no stranger to sea recession, especially during the rainy season, when high tides are common. However, the significant retreat of the sea, which often precedes adverse events like tsunamis, has raised alarm among residents.

Dr BSR Reddy, a retired professor from Andhra University’s Oceanography Department, provided an explanation for this occurrence in an interview with TOI. He said that tides, which are the periodic rise and fall of sea levels, are driven by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun. It was noted that during low tide, the sea level appears to withdraw, creating the illusion of a recession. This natural occurrence typically returns to normal within a day or two, which could explain the current situation in Visakhapatnam.

He also mentioned sometimes, that extreme weather events, such as cyclones, can cause large volumes of water to be temporarily shifted, leading to a perceived drop in sea levels. Even if a cyclone is heading towards Odisha, Visakhapatnam can still be impacted by storm surges. Additionally, he said, that the sea levels can be influenced by oceanic temperatures; warmer waters can also cause sea levels to rise due to expansion, while cooler waters result in a temporary dip due to contraction.

Despite the locals being concerned about the sea level recession in Visakhapatnam, experts expect the situation to normalize soon, offering reassurance to the local community and the authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.