Do you remember this vintage video game, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City? Were you ever so obsessed with this game that your reality was distorted? If you are from Vizag City and wanted to be immersed in the Vice City video game not just virtually, we get you. This article is as close to a simulation as possible. But it is an even better deal, as it is relatable to the streets around you. This is GTA brought to you in your hometown.

Let us take a look at what it would be like to have the video game GTA: Vice City set in the city of Vizag.

# Main Character – Rockstar

First of all, the name of the main character, Tommy Vercetti would have a Telugu touch to it like, Thaman Varisetti. Like all our Telugu heroes, he too has a nametag, Rockstar. His dubbing would surely be done by Rana Daggubati. He would be wearing a similar poola chokka. He would always keep the Vizag famous, LIC punukulu handy and would take the beach road for every mission in the video game.

# Cheat Away Telugu style

Cheat codes are mandatory in the Vizag version of the game too. In a post-pandemic setup instead of ASPIRINE, Dolo 650 would be used as the cheat code for full health. But regardless of what weather cheats you use, all are in a futile effort, owing to the Vizag all-around summer weather. COMEFLYWITHME is a must for the ever-increasing traffic of the city. This code will be replaced by ‘Yegiri pothe entha baguntundi’.

# Renamed Places

In this version, the character respawns every time at the K.G.H hospital, the counterpart of the Oceanview Hospital in the game. The North Point Mall naturally becomes the CMR Central Mall and the Inter Global Studios becomes the Ramanaidu Studios. The VC Beach would become the RK Beach and all the streets would be renamed accordingly.

# Taxis

Taxis become Vizag’s local share autos. Imagine, Thaman Varisetti carpooling a share auto to Seethamadhara to complete a mission. If that isn’t the dream video game for Vizag, we are not sure what is.

#Traffic Police

If you thought you could race away without being stopped by the mamas, you are mistaken. Unlike in Vice City, in Vizag City, you will be stopped and fined if you are not wearing a helmet or seatbelt. All traffic protocols are in place for your safety and here there are no cheat codes.

Hope you had a fun time and enjoyed our version of the video game GTA Vizag City!