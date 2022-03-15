Vizag is one of the most popular cities in Andhra Pradesh and hosts many heritage sites worth a visit. From many famous Buddhist remains like Thotlakonda and Bavikonda to the Indian Navy’s mighty submarine INS Kursura, the City of Destiny has a distinctive charm that is sure to touch your soul. Take a break this summer and visit Vizag as you could also work from home at these comfortable Airbnbs.

If you are planning for a summer vacation in this coastal beauty with family, look no further as we have got you covered. Economic and at the same time comfortable, this list includes stays just a walk away from the beach.

Here is a list of Airbnb’s you could choose from to have a pleasant stay.

#1 Ocean View

The best option for a backpacker or someone travelling on a budget, this Airbnb has a beautiful view of the Bay of Bengal. Hosted by super host Mala, the private room can accommodate two guests. Starting at a price of ₹ 2,100/ night, it comes with great reviews. With nearly 100 people rating it 4.9 out of 5, this place is known to be a clean and good value for your money.

#2 Sea Breeze Homes

A bigger option for a group of travellers, this Airbnb stay offers 3 bedrooms with 3 beds and 2 bathrooms. Hosted by Siva, the place is known for its location and a fully equipped kitchen. The best place for a family vacay, this place is sure to make your stay memorable. An affordable stay starting at ₹ 2400/ night.

#3 RK Sea Beach Facing 3BHK Apartment

A perfect party home with modern furnishings also faces the sea giving you the perfect holiday vibe. Surrounded by famous eateries and easily accessible to all tourist destinations, this Airbnb can host up to 6 guests in three bedrooms. Hosted by Rishi this new age apartment is perfect for families, tourists, and people travelling for work. A little expensive on the budget, but totally worth the stay, the rent starts from ₹ 5000/ night. Go dutch and have a pleasant stay.

#4 Fully Furnished 2BHK. Walking distance from the beach

As mentioned, this beautiful 2BHK apartment is so close to the beach that you could just stay there. Furnished with modern amenities, this Airbnb could be your best choice for a work-from-home vacation. With easy access to provisions, tourist destinations, public transport, and the best pubs in town, this place rents itself at ₹ 3000/ night. Don’t miss the beautiful location and book before they get sold out.

#5 R K Beach Apartment

Yet another beautiful Airbnb on the famous R K Beach rode, faces the ocean for that beautiful sunrise. Take a morning walk to the beach which is just 2 min away and have the most serene summer vacation in Vizag. A spacious apartment with a well-equipped kitchen, the host Rama Raju is reviewed to be very accommodating. If you are planning for a summer vacay with family, look no further. The rent per night starts at ₹ 4,499.

Let us know which one of these best Airbnbs in Vizag, you will choose to stay in your next visit in the comments below.