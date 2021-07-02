The city has breathed a sigh of relief as the heat paved the way for some unexpected rain. On Friday morning, Vizag turned cloudy and heavy rainfall was experienced in the city till noon. Some areas in the city like Rushikonda received as much as 50 mm of rainfall. And according to the weather forecast, this rainy weather is likely to continue for the following two days.

Moderate rains visited #Vizag city today. After 9days gap finally. Take a look at Rainfall data in mm:⛈️ Rushikonda 50

Yendada 49

Scindia 48.5

Paravada 47

Gajuwaka 39.5

Steel plant 39

RTC complex 39

Duvvada 38.5

Siripuram 38.5

Gangavaram 36.5

Atchuthapuram 35

Kailasgiri 33.5 — VIZAG Weatherman🌊 (@VizagWeather247) July 2, 2021

Despite some irregular spells of strong winds, during the evenings, the heat has been relentless in the city over the past week. But the weekend is bound to be pleasant with bouts of rainfall in Vizag and the rest of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As per readings from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there are scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense, to very intense, convection lying over West-Central Bay of Bengal, off the South Andhra Pradesh coast. This may drive some light showers towards Visakhapatnam over the coming few days.

All India Weather Forecast & Warning video based on 08:30 hours IST of 01-07-2021 pic.twitter.com/UFwxIdZ3aR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 1, 2021

According to the forecast, for the next one week, the city is expected to receive a generally cloudy sky, with a spell or two of rain here and there, on Saturday, 3 July 2021 and Sunday, 4 July 2021.

But one thing is for certain- the early morning showers on Friday have surely made the weather pleasant after many hot summery days, bringing people to their balconies with a cup of tea and a book to enjoy the cool weather.