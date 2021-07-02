With a mission to develop Andhra Pradesh as the Education, Technology, Skill Development, and Startup hub of India, and to attract investments from global companies, an Integrated Technology (IT) Park is to be developed in Vizag. A major establishment in this IT park will be an IT Emerging Technologies Research University. The research university will have studied IT developments and will come up in collaboration with leading national and regional institutions, along with a curriculum based on applied research on IT and emerging technologies. The university is said to offer full-time, and part-time degree/diploma programmes, for fresh graduates and working executives.

The IT park to be established in Vizag will have an incubation centre, a centre for excellence, co-working spaces and a state data centre (SDC); to be established by the IT, Electronics and Communications) Department. It may be recalled that the previous State Government had come up with a concept of Startup Village in Rushikonda for encouraging startups. However, the idea did not move forward. Now, the Andhra Pradesh State Government is coming up with a new IT policy for startup companies seeking opportunities, a promotional scheme Accelerate Startups (AST) in Andhra Pradesh. With a capital investment of around Rs 100 crore, private institutions and universities will be a part of ASP.

According to Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Vizag is one of the cities identified to be developed as an IT concept city. The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, on June 30, gave a nod for the new AP Information Technology Policy 2021-24, which includes several incentives for IT firms to set up companies and create employment in the state. Other cities which will be developed as IT concept cities include Anantapur and Tirupati. This would make the city excel in education, technology, startups, and skill development.

Also, Tech-Mark Training India, a Template Monster company & Weblium, USA/Ukraine, in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Government, will be conducting the 2nd Global Education & Startup Congress & Expo (GSUE 21) on November 18, 19, 20. This event is being supported by the Ministry of IT and Industries.