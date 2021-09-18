The northeast monsoons will be coming soon to Vizag and are giving us signals of its arrival, with the weather being inclement. Even before we enter October, thunderstorms and lightning are predicted to hit Vizag this month, with bouts of heavy rain. With initial cold and dry air that creates moisture, to cloudiness with drizzles, and showers during late nights or early morning hours, the northeast monsoons have always been welcoming.

The northeast monsoons usually occur from October to December. They are called the winter monsoons and are also referred to as small-scale monsoons. The rains play a pivotal role in agricultural cultivation and are revered as important rainfalls in Andhra Pradesh.

18.09.21/14:10 HRS IST:

Moderate thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over VIZIANAGARAM, VIZAG, EAST & WEST GODAVARI districts & YANAM within next 03 hours. It will be accompanied with strong gusty winds reaching 45 kmph or more & light to moderate rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ncQbnMJAcE — Cyclone Warning Centre Visakhapatnam (@cwcvsk) September 18, 2021

According to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, moderate thunderstorms are predicted to happen over a few places in Vizag, with considerable amount of rain. They will be accompanied by gusty strong winds reaching 45 kmph. It is also predicted that light to moderate rainfall is also expected.

The Meteorological Centre, in Amaravati, predicts that the cyclonic circulation, which is 1.5 km and 5.8 km above main sea level, is tilting southwards. It is likely to move towards the coastal regions during the next 12 hours.

Vizag Temperature

The temperatures in Vizag today have been around 32 degrees Celsius. While the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The rest of September will record a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and can go up to 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the aforementioned weather predictions, the rain predicted in Vizag will give relief from the scorching hot weather. It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh received a record rainfall during the monsoon in 2020, the highest in the last 32 years. As against an average rainfall of 51.4 cm, the state received a cumulative rainfall of 73.8 cm during the period. The monsoon in 2019, and 2020, rank as the second and third wettest seasons since 1990. These marked the first time that back-to-back rainy seasons had such a rainfall surplus since the 1950s.