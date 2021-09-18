Kailasagiri is one tourist place that separates Vizag from all other cities in the country. This hill, located within the city, is at the centre of all eyes. It’s the morning view for many after waking up. Also a place people love going to for a family picnic. Kailasagiri, with its acres of nature, is also a source of peace for a great many. There are enough good reasons to visit Kailasagiri. So, if you haven’t yet, here are the most amazing features of Kailasagiri which draw thousands of tourists every year to this magnificent hill.

#1 Ropeway

The Kailasagiri ropeway is the one place where you can take your kids on a cloudy Sunday to show them how beautiful their city is. While there are two ways to climb the Kailasagiri Hill, the ropeway is naturally more popular. Inaugurated in 2004, this ropeway is where you get to capture Vizag at varying heights. Located on the sea side of the hill, it also offers an unhindered view of the Vizag coastline.

#2 Excellent viewpoints

From each corner, Kailasagiri offers a completely different view. On one side, you have the pristine blue sea and Tenneti Park. On the North front of the hill, tourists can see vast spaces of greenery, with the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary located below. On the West end, you have Arilova Junction where the traffic is usually at its prime. Go left from there, take the muddy road which will take you to the face of Kailasagiri, the place where the VUDA Kailasagiri sign is located.

#3 The park itself

For multifold reasons, the VMRDA Kailasagiri park is in itself a great place for people to spend their weekends. Families can come here for a picnic in the sun, enjoy the hilly breeze amidst greenery. This park is also popular among early morning joggers and yoga practitioners for the peaceful and noiseless atmosphere it provides. Couples can also come here on a date, sit on a park bench and have a romantic talk.

#4 Souvenirs and Telugu Museum

Where there is a popular tourist attraction, there are also shops selling souvenirs and local artefacts. Kailasagiri also has its share of stalls where people can buy things that will make their trip memorable. Other than that, there is also a Telugu museum here for the history buffs where people can learn the history of Telugu language and be proud of their Andhra heritage.

#5 Train

The train at Kailasagiri tries to capitalise on the successful combination of a hilly tourist attraction and slow-going train rides. This mini-train goes full-circle around the hill and offers its passengers a chance to explore this hill in its entirety. While a walk around the hill might be more enriching, the train ride is the quicker option.

Apart from these features, there’s also a lot in store for Kailasagiri in the coming years. For starters, there is a 120-m high Sky Tower planned to be constructed on the hill, which will offer tourists a 360-degree view, among other mind-blowing features. Secondly, there are also plans to set up a planetarium at Kailasagiri where young kids can come and learn about stars and the universe out there.