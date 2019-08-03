Weather Forecast Vizag: City likely to receive intermittent rains

Incessant rains have been lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the past few days. Notably, Kunavaram and Vararamachandrapuram, in East Godavari, recorded rainfall of about 9 cm. Isolated places in the state are forecast to receive heavy rainfall on 4 August. Vizag too, has been receiving constant spells of rain albeit mild ones. The weather forecast for Vizag, in the coming days, predicts intermittent to heavy rainfall.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official from the Cyclone Warning Centre informed that a local cautionary signal 3 has been hoisted at Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, and Kalingapatnam ports. The official further added, “The cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. As a result, rains and thunderstorms are likely to be witnessed in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Strong surface winds from the westerly direction, with speed ranging from 50 kmph-55 kmph, are likely to be witnessed. The sea would be in a rough to very rough state. The fishermen are strictly advised against venturing into the sea.”

Stating that Vizag received a rainfall of 6.3 mm on Friday (2 August), the weather official said that the city is forecast to see intermittent rainfall. Vizag is likely to receive heavy rain 5 and 6 August.

As per the forecast bulletin released by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh Low-Pressure Area is likely to develop over the northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours and is likely to become more marked subsequently.