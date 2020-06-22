Post the gas leak tragedy at LG Polymers plant in Vizag, speculations were rife that water of the nearby Meghadri Gedda reservoir was contaminated. Putting the apprehensions to rest, the report from the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) declared that the water is safe for consumption.

According to the report, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) had collected water samples from the Meghadri Gedda reservoir and analysed for the major quality parameters, heavy metals, styrene, and Bio-assay test. The assessment of the water quality of the Meghadri Gedda reservoir by the NEERI stated that the pH was observed to be in range 8.01-8.13 which was within the BIS drinking water standards of 6.5-8.5. “Total dissolved solids were found to be within the permissible limits i.e., in the range of 276-294 mg/l. The water samples also show fairly good levels of oxygen which is suitable for the aquatic life. Styrene Monomer was observed to be Below Detection Limit in all the samples (BDL <0.5 ppb) collected from the reservoir. Cyanide was not found in the samples nor does E.Coli,” the report further added.

After receiving the assessment from the NEERI, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand submitted the report to the High Power Committee. The water will be treated will be supplied as before within 3 days. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Water Resources Department Incharge Engineer, B Venugopala Rao shared that officials from the APPCB have extracted the samples to test for toxicity, on four consecutive days. “After conducting clinical analysis, the NEERI report stated that all the parameters are within permissible limits. The results confirmed that the water from Meghadri Gedda reservoir can be used for domestic purposes. Instead of the Godavari water., the supply of water from the Meghadri Gedda reservoir will be resumed in 2-3 days,” the Incharge Engineer added.

On 7 May, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) temporarily blocked the water supply from the reservoir as a precautionary measure. The GVMC had further informed the citizens that water from Mudasarlova, Yeleru, and Tatipudi reservoirs will be catering to the needs of the city. Vizag district authorities sent the water samples from Meghadri Gedda to the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and NEERI. With the results declaring that no residue of styrene monomer has been found in the samples, the GVMC will resume water supply from Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Vizag after suitable treatment.