On Sunday, Vizag reported its highest single-day spike with fresh 35 COVID-19 cases. As per the report received this evening, 230 cases have been marked active while 210 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the virus. It has also been revealed that another patient succumbed to the infection, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Vizag to 3. With the latest spike in cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag has increased to 443.

The COVID-19 report also revealed that Rangireji Veedhi, Ramnagar, Dwaramvari Veedhi- North Extension Seethamdhara, Adarsh Nagar have been demarcated new containment clusters in Vizag district. With this, the number of very active containment clusters has risen to 36. While 38 clusters have been marked under active, 22 are being treated to be dormant. So far, 25 clusters across the district have been denotified.

Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, recorded 477 new COVID-19 cases. Among the newly reported cases, 439 are from the state, 34 from other states, and 4 are foreign returnees. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 8929. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh increased by five as three patients from Krishna, and one each from Kurnool and Chittoor districts passed away due to the disease in the past day.

The media bulletin by the Health Department stated that 24,451 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, as the total number of Andhra Pradesh individuals discharged rose to 3354. On the other hand, 901 patients from other states and 52 foreign returnees have been discharged so far, post-recovery.