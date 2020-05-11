In wake of the gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been taking measures to ensure the safety of the citizens. In this regard, the Corporation informed on 7 May, that water supply from the Meghadri Gedda reservoir which is located nearby the chemical plant, has been temporarily blocked. The GVMC further mentioned that water from Mudasarlova, Yeleru, and Thatipudi reservoirs will be catering to the water supply needs of Vizag.

This is for Citizens information that Mudasarlova, Yeleru, Thatipudi reservoirs are being used for Visakhapatnam City Water Supply needs. Taking safety considerations Meghadri gedda reservoir is not being used for drinking water supply till tests conducted and proven for safety. — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana (IAS) visited Meghadri Gedda on Sunday and inspected the water stored in the reservoir. GVMC Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, Water Resources Department Incharge Engineer, B Venugopala Rao, Executive Engineer, D Murali Krishna, and officials at regional water testing laboratory accompanied the GVMC Commissioner during the field visit.

Upon enquiry about the testing of water samples, the GVMC Commissioner was told by the Water Resources Department in-charge engineer that officials from the regional water testing laboratory have extracted the samples to test for toxicity. The in-charge engineer further informed that the test results are awaited. During the visit, the GVMC Commissioner directed the officials to strictly ban the usage of water from the Meghadri Gedda reservoir for domestic purposes, until the water is proven safe for consumption.