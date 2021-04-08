This summer, be an active part of wildlife conservation in Vizag by quenching the thirst of birds, and animals, near you. Ken Foundation Society has come forward with its annual water bowl distribution in the city. These water bowls are intended to keep stray animals and birds from dehydration.

“Every summer, we start this campaign of distributing water bowls throughout the city. During harsh summer months, birds and animals tend to suffer from dehydration due to lack of natural water sources within the concrete jungle that we live in,” said Santosh, Founder, Ken Foundation Society.

This initiative first started in 2012, by the foundation, to curb the death rate of animals and birds due to lack of water. Since then the foundation has been distributing around 150-200 such bowls annually for free. These water bowls can be placed on compound walls, balconies, streets, or any other place which seems suitable.

According to the founder, the water bowls are made of concrete and have a robust design. “We mainly focus on distributing such bowls to animal enthusiasts in Vizag. Which ensures that the bowls are being placed at places frequented by the general fauna. These bowls need regular maintenance. If left unattended, they tend to become breeding grounds for mosquitos. So we ensure that the bowls are being distributed among responsible volunteers working towards conservation of wildlife,” informed Santosh.

Eight years ago, Mrs. Sudagani Geetha Narayan, Chairman, Ken Foundation Society was the one who inspired this initiative. Being an admirer of birds herself, she encourages other enthusiasts to come forward.

S.Ravi Shankar Narayan (I.R.S), Director General, Drug Control & Copy Rights, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has urged the caretakers to clean the water bowls every two days to ensure safe water for stray animals and birds.

For further details, contact: Ken Foundation Society, +91- 9885674949.