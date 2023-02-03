With the commencement of February, most of us are looking forward to what OTT platforms have up their sleeves for entertainment. However, the content on Disney Plus Hotstar looks quite promising. Be it movies, web series or documentaries, Hotstar is here to spoil us thoroughly throughout the month. To keep yourselves entertained and busy this February, make sure to catch up with these movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. Have a fun time binging on them!

Here is the list of new movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this February.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Following the death of King T’Challa, his sister Shuri, and Queen Ramonda, fight to protect their nation from the dangers of the outside world. Directed by Ryan Coogler, this Marvel movie features Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, and others in prominent roles.

Releasing on: 1 February 2023

The Mandalorian- Season 3

Following the defeat of the empire, the series follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter, in the outer rim. Based on Star Wars, this American series features Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, and others in notable roles.

Releasing on: 1 February 2023

Sembi

Anbu, a bus, during a journey from Kodaikanal to Dindigul, narrates the tales of its 24 passengers. As the audience, we get a glimpse of each passenger’s journey through life. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, this Tamil-language thriller film stars Kovai Sarala, Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, and others in lead roles.

Releasing on: 3 February 2023

Because We Forget Everything

A mystery writer’s life takes a bad turn when his girlfriend disappears. When he is set to find her, he realizes he might not know his girlfriend’s true identity. Directed by Yukiko Sode, this Japanese-language thriller series stars Hiroshi Abe, Miki Sakai, Oshima Yuko, and others in lead roles.

Releasing on: 3 February 2023

Not Dead Yet

A broke and newly single, Nell Stevens, works to reestablish her life and picks up an old career of writing obituaries. This American series features Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, and others in notable roles.

Releasing on: 9 February 2023

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

The documentary film will give the audience a glimpse of Hansika Motwani’s lavish wedding that took place in Jaipur last December. This reality series will also showcase the behind-the-scenes that took place before, and during the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya play prominent roles in the series.

Releasing on: 10 February 2023

J-Hope In the Box

The making of BTS member J-Hope’s first solo album, Jack In the Box, is shown in this documentary. The documentary follows the artist through every step that went into creating the album. Produced by HYBE, the documentary features J-Hope.

Releasing on: 17 February 2023

The Night Manager

A hotel’s night manager is the only force that can stop a dangerous arms dealer, who is lodging in his hotel. Directed by Sandeep Modi, this Hindi-language thriller series features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in prominent roles.

Releasing on: 17 February 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.