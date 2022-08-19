Eight months through, 2022 has been packed with animated movies. As we already covered the ones that were released earlier this year, here are new animated movies that have been released in 2022 so far. Awaken that inner child within you with these family-friendly animated movies and enjoy a day along with the younger ones at home. From Minions to Puss in Boots, these 7 animated movies are worth the watch.

Here is a list of animated movies of 2022 to watch over the weekend

#1 DC League of Super-Pets

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam J. Levine, this Warner Bros. Picture is about two best friends, Super-Dod and Superman. They share the same superpowers and fight crime scenes side-by-side in Metropolis. When the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, they form a group of friends for a rescue mission.

#2 Minions: The Rise of Gru

Directed by Kyle Balda, this comedy animated movie of 2022 is about young Gru who tries to join a group of supervillains the Vicious 6, after the demise of their leader. When the interview turns dangerous, he and his minions go on the run, and Gru brings out the leader in him. The cute movie is a perfect watch with your minions at home.

#3 The Bad Guys

Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys is about how Wolf, Snake, Piranha, Shark and Tarantula are finally caught after a lifetime of committing legendary heists. The criminals plan their most challenging con yet, to stay out of prison. In the name of turning good, they fool the world under the aegis of Professor Marmalade.

#4 The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Directed by John C Donkin, the movie is about Buck, Crash, and Eddy who try to keep the Lost World from being discovered and overtaken by dinosaurs. They set out to find a place of their own. Watch how their journey gets adventurous.

#5 Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Directed by Jeff Fowler, this 2022 animated movie is an adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Starring the legendary Jim Carrey in the lead role, the movie is about Sonic who is eager to prove that he can be a true hero after settling in Green Hills. When civilisation is threatened by Robotnik and his new partner, Sonic teams up to find the solution. The action-filled animated movie is a good watch over the weekend.

#6 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

One of the most loved animated movies of all time, this part is directed by Joel Crawford. The fantasy animated movie is about Puss in Boots who discovers that his passion for adventure has gone downhill. Therefore, he gets on a journey to find his mythical last wish to restore his lost nine lives.

#7 Luck

Yet another funny animated movie from a world of fantasy, Luck is directed by Peggy Holmes. The movie tells the story of Sam Greenfield, who is considered the unluckiest person in the world. He finds himself in the land of luck, where she unites with the magical creatures to turn her life around. Watch the magical movie when you need a mood lift in life.

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram with your favourite animated movie of 2022.