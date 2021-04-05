The city experienced a sudden downpour of rain on the night of 3 April 2021. While many areas experienced drastic effects, the heavy rain caused a wall to collapse, which proved fatal for a 36 year old man, in Vizag A case was registered, on the same, by the Duvvada police on Sunday.

The tragedy happened when the parapet wall of Lakshmi Ganesh Apartments, at Simon Nagarin Duvvada, collapsed onto a group of men.The deceased, Bhanu Ajay, along with his cousins, were reportedly on the terrace of the 5 storey building when the incident took place. While his cousins escaped with minor injuries, Bhanu Ajay suffered from head injuries. As per sources, he was taken to a private hospital, within the area, and was further referred to King George Hospital (KGH), where he was declared dead. According to the Duvvada police records, the case was registered under section 174 CrCP.

The police informed that Bhanu Ajay runs a departmental store, named Fresh Mart, in the same building. It was further informed that the parapet wall was under construction and collapsed due to the strong winds.

As per reports, the gales and heavy rain on Saturday night caused drains to overflow at various parts of Vizag, including MVP Colony, HB Colony and Daba Gardens. The strong winds, combined with heavy rains, had made it difficult for motorists to navigate the city roads. The aftermath of the unexpected outpour also included fallen trees and debris. Residents of elevated areas had to go through the two hour ordeal in fear and anxiety. GVMC officials were quick on their feet to come in aid and clear the streets having fallen branches and other debris.