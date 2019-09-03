Wall collapse at under construction site in Visakhapatnam kills two people

An unfortunate incident of wall collapse claimed two lives in Visakhapatnam. The boundary wall of an under construction building, in Daba Gardens area, collapsed on Monday night. This resulted in the death of two workers on the spot. A third worker managed to escape with injuries. The deceased labourers have been identified as Siva, of Tamil Nadu, and Shankar of Badangi Village of Vizianagaram District. The injured worker is Selvam from Tamil Nadu, who is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Reportedly, the workers were using a mechanised drill machine close to the boundary wall of the neighbouring high-rise building. This is when the wall caved in, thus burying the unfortunate workers. Luckily the third survivor had escaped.

According to Mr. Ranga Reddy, DCP (Zone-1), the under construction building belongs to a church congregation. The responsible people have been taken into custody and cases have been booked under the relevant sections. Apparently the safety norms were not followed properly. Above all, the question to be asked is how these people were working on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi; a public holiday. A probe is on to gain further insights on the wall collapse incident.