Andhra Pradesh bags Best State for Pilgrimage Tourism award

The State of Andhra Pradesh has many feathers in its hat. An additional one has been added as the “Best State for Pilgrimage Tourism” for the year 2019-2020. This was bestowed at the South Asia Travel Awards ceremony on Friday, at New Delhi. It is the third consecutive year for AP Tourism to receive an award at this annual event.

Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, handed over the “Best State for Pilgrimage Tourism” award to Praveen Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary to Government; Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, and Pravin Kumar, CEO – AP Tourism Authority (APTA) and MD – Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation(APTDC). The programme was organised by the Pacific Area Travel Writers’ Association (PATWA) on the theme, ‘Sustainable Tourism and Challenges’.