In order to strengthen the security at Andhra University (AU) campus, a walkie-talkie system has been introduced for the varsity security of all the departments. On Thursday, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Professor PVGD Prasad Reddy, handed over 30 walkie-talkies to the security department of the university. This is one of the first universities in Vizag to have a walkie-talkie system for the security staff.

With a budget of Rs 10.03 lakh, VC Prasad Reddy has decided to give a walkie-talkie to every security team at the campus, hostels and the main gate of Andhra University. This has been done in order to make it easier for the security staff to communicate with each other, especially during night time. He opined that this wireless communication will help in spreading information faster and taking action immediately during any emergency. This new system would help in protecting the university assets and creating a peaceful environment for the students.

Later in the day, AU Registrar Professor, V Krishna Mohan, gave a demonstration of the walkie-talkie system. He spoke to the security staff at the respective AU properties in Hanumanthawaka, Siripuram and Beach Road. With many entry options at the AU campus, the security teams are sometimes unable to communicate with each other. Especially, during the pandemic situation, where there have been restrictions on the movement of students and others using campus roads from one area to another, the staff will now be able to communicate on closing the gates at a particular time. Also, the security at the hostels would be able to communicate with the higher authorities in case of any emergency concerning the students.

Recently, a dead cow had been discovered in the Andhra University campus which led to a major political controversy, with many individuals questioning the security at the campus.