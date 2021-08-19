In a one-of-its-kind achievement, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has complied with the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) second cycle energy targets set by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) & Ministry of Power, Government Of India (GOI). Based on the reports submitted, RINL has secured the highest number of Energy Saving Certificates in the Iron and Steel Sector in India.

To honor RINL’s achievement, DK Mohanty, CMD-Addl. Charge, RINL received 1,29,907 Energy Saving Certificates (EScerts) from Alok Kumar, Secretary, MOP, GOI on a virtual platform. The ceremony was held in Vizag, in the presence of AK Saxena, RINL Director (Operations), and Vidya Sagar, ED. Mr. Mohanty in return congratulated RINL collectively for this stupendous achievement in the Iron & Steel Sector and directed them to take further measures to reduce energy consumption.

RINL could comply with PAT’s standards of reducing the SEC by more than 4.72% in PAT’s second cycle (2016-19) by implementing various energy conservation measures at the steel plant in Vizag. The measures include installation of condensing turbine (COB 5) in Battery-5 to utilize waste energy from the cooling of coke, commissioning of top pressure recovery turbine in a blast furnace, installation of pulverized coal injection in all blast furnaces, replacement of burners in ignition hood of Sinter Machine-1, Energy Efficient Vertical Shaft Kiln, and installation of Stoves Waste Heat Recovery System in Blast Furnace-3, Installation of 5 MW Solar Power Plant, etc. The reduction of SEC resulted in an emissions reduction of 6,79,846 tCO2e during the period from 2016-2019.

The Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme was started with the aim to make the industrial sector energy more efficient. It was started by India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The scheme sets energy efficiency targets for industries. Those that fail to achieve targets will have to pay penalties. PAT has been launched under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency, one of the eight missions under the umbrella National Action Plan on Climate Change, launched in June 2008.