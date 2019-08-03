Voices raised against Aganampudi toll plaza in Visakhapatnam

The reopening of the toll plaza at Aganampudi, in Visakhapatnam, has not gone down well in the city. Following a Supreme Court order, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) recently resumed the collection of toll charges at the toll plaza, causing an uproar among different sections in Visakhapatnam.

While it was the Aganampudi Area Development Committee members who had expressed resentment earlier, recently, vehicle owners staged a protest at the toll plaza against the move.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy said that measures would be taken to stop the collection of toll charges at Aganampudi toll plaza. The YSRCP leader stated that the Supreme Court passed a stay order as the arguments presented weren’t based on strong grounds. Mr. Nagireddy, however, said that efforts would be made to reverse the order by presenting stronger arguments in the Court on 26 August. He further mentioned that the district MPs would also work towards suspending the collection of the toll charges.

Former Gajuwaka MLA and TDP leader, Palla Srinivasa Rao, too called for action from the public representatives, the current MLA of the area and the MP in this regard.

In case you didn’t know

The toll plaza at Aganampudi has been the centre of controversies for several years. With residents and activists of different demanding its closure, the High Court (HC) issued an order to suspend the collections from 8 February 2018. However, the NHAI approached the Supreme Court to revoke the HC’s order. Following this, the apex court ordered for the revival of the toll plaza in favour of the NHAI.