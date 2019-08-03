We are set to draw the curtains on the second week of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. The show, so far, has entertained the audience and has recorded phenomenal numbers for the broadcasters. However, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu has reached its second round of elimination and this weekend would spell heartbreak for one of the 15 contestants accommodated in the house currently. The host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, apart from lighting up the reality show on Saturday and Sunday, will also be taking the responsibility of announcing the candidate to garner the least votes from the audience.

While it was senior actress Hema who was evicted from the house in the first round of elimination last week, as many as 8 contestants will be testing their luck today. Singer Rahul Sipligunj, journalist Jaffar, TV host Sreemukhi, actors Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Himaja, and Mahesh Vitta are the housemates who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu today.

The remaining 7 celebrities, Tamanna Simhadri, Ravi Krishna, Rohini, Ashu Reddy, Shiva Jyoti, Baba Bhaskar, and Ali Reza, are safe for now and will survive another week, at the least, in the house. The voting lines are closed on weekends and will be opened after Monday’s episode.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu elimination episode?

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, with Akkineni Nagarjuna marking a special appearance. Viewers can also catch the action on Hotstar app.

How to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu on Hotstar