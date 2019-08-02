Vizag Weather Report: City forecast to receive light to moderate rains

Vizag Weather Report: The Cyclonic Circulation over West Central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to cause rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per the latest weather report for Vizag, the city is forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming 2-3 days.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official from the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) said, “Due to the active monsoon in coastal Andhra Pradesh, the coming days are likely to witness good spells of rain in Visakhapatnam and other areas of the state. Also, strong winds, with speed ranging from 45 kmph-50 kmph, have been blowing from the westerly direction. A low-pressure area is likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal around Bangladesh and West Bengal by Sunday. The area is expected to move towards Odisha and cause rainfall in the city on 4 and 5 August.”

The official further clarified that as of now, there are no chances of the low-pressure zone developing into a cyclone, even though it might intensify. He further stated that the fishermen in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal should maintain caution and refrain from venturing into the sea.

It may be noted that earlier, the tahsildars of coastal line, RDOs of Vizag, Anakapalle, and Narsipatnam have been ordered to stay at their respective headquarters. They have further been told to monitor the situation and take the necessary precautions. In the case of any untoward incident, it should be taken to the notice of the District Administration and Command Communication Centre (1800-4250-0002).

Reportedly, coastal Andhra Pradesh is rain deficient by 10% while the region of Rayalaseema is rain deficient by 29%.