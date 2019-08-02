The Cyclone Warning Centre in Vizag, on Thursday, warned the fishermen in Andhra Pradesh against venturing into the sea. As per the information provided by the weathermen, strong surface winds, from a westerly direction, with speed ranging from 45 kmph to 50 kmph, are likely to occur along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh, with the sea likely to be in a rough state. The Joint Director of fisheries was directed to take immediate action to disseminate the warning to all fishermen communities.

Given the forecast, the tahsildars of coastal line, RDOs of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Narsipatnam have been ordered to stay at their respective headquarters. They have further been told to monitor the situation and take the necessary precautions. In the case of any untoward incident, it should be taken to the notice of the District Administration and Command Communication Centre (1800-4250-0002).

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to be observed at most places over Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 5 and 6 August. It may be noted that Vizag too has been receiving showers over the past few days. The weather conditions are expected to prevail for the coming days with cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North coastal Andhra Pradesh.