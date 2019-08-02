Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has been striking a chord with the viewers right since the launch. Registering a record TRP of 17.9 with its launch episode, the reality show, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, seems to have the kept the audience hooked with the in-house drama and controversies. While the first week saw Hema get eliminated, the second week Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will have as many as 8 contestants go under the knife of elimination.

Mahesh Vitta, Jaffar, Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, and Himaja are among those who have been nominated for elimination this week. The remaining 7 contestants, Rohini, Ashu Reddy, Tamanna Simhadri, Ravi Krishna, Shiva Jyoti, Baba Bhaskar, and Ali Reza, are safe for now and will survive another week, at the least, in the house.

Viewers can vote for their favourite contestants, and save them from elimination, through a missed call or by using the Hotstar app.

Voting via Phone Call

The viewers can give up to 10 missed calls to the contestants they would like to save from this week’s eviction. The contestants, who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu in the second week, have been allotted a special phone number. The phone numbers of the contestants are as follows:

Jaffar: 8466 996 704

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996706

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Vithika Sheru: 8466996715

Voting on Hotstar:

Open Hotstar Log in via your email or Facebook account Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar Select the green button with the text ‘vote’, below the video Find the candidates who are facing elimination Spot your favourite contestant and vote for him/her Viewers will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. They can either cast their votes to a single contestant or divide them among other nominated contestants.

The eliminated candidate will have to bid adieu to Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this weekend when Akkineni Nagarjuna will read his/her name out to the audience.