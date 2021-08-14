The newest project planned by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is a nursery in Vizag, which will be the largest in Andhra Pradesh. This extravagant nursery will have a variety of flowers, from around the world, which includes, avenue, ornamental, dwarf and flower plants.

Initially, the authorities had planned to grow a total of 32,000 avenue plants and 50,000 flowering plants. However, currently, they are revising the plan to include more species and types of plants from across the globe.

For the nursery project, VMRDA has already identified a 3.5 acre land at MVP Colony which is a stone’s throw away from the seashore. This land is being used for the project and different variants of plants are going to be grown there now.

VMRDA conducts flower and plant shows in different parts of the city. These shows regularly see unique exhibits from different parts of the country. Apart from horticulture and gardening, VMRDA also has tourist attractions like cafeterias, children’s arena, fountains, parks, etc. The open theatre is under renovation and will be a part of the nursery.

During the pandemic, VMRDA had hit a rough road to generate revenues. The situation was bad and the year has seen sluggish growth. In an effort to overcome the losses incurred, and increase the revenues, VMRDA had planned a set of income-generating projects, out of which, this mega nursery is also one.

At the prime time, when Vizag is all set to become the executive capital, new layouts such as this project are likely to soar.