The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. As a part of the celebrations, Indian Railways has planned to set up exhibition cum sale stalls of Handloom and Khadi Material at 75 selected railway stations of the country. Such stalls have been put up at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, with the symbol ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

On Saturday, six exhibition cum sales temporary stalls were commissioned at Visakhapatnam railway station, on the Gnanapuram side on Platform No 8, by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy. In the exhibition, five stalls were set up by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Andhra Pradesh and one stall by Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (APCO).

Speaking on this occasion, The Divisional Railway Manager said that it is a great opportunity to put up a stall at Vizag Railway Station. These stalls will open from 14 to 22 August 2021. The travelling public can utilize this opportunity to purchase a wide range of clothes, artifacts and handmade items. Mr. Satpathy went through the stalls, where the stall owners showed him a range of khadi materials.

With the motto to promote the sale of handloom and khadi in the country, these stalls were set up by the Railways in coordination with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and National and State Handloom Development Corporations.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited Ponduru on the occasion of National Handloom Day and emphasised the importance of khadi in India’s heritage.