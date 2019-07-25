P Koteswara Rao took charge as the Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) in the city on Wednesday. The newly appointed VMRDA Commissioner was given a warm reception at the office by the officials and staff.

It may be noted that Mr. Koteswara Rao earlier served as the Joint Collector of Kadapa district. Stating that it was a great opportunity for him to work as the VMRDA Commissioner, Mr. Koteswara Rao said he would work in tune with the State Government’s agenda. The Commissioner urged the officials in coordination with each other to develop Visakhapatnam as a top-class city in the coming days.

After assuming office, Mr. Koteswara Rao inspected various sections and eventually chaired a meeting with the heads of different departments. Interacting with the staff, he called for the digitisation of files at the office. Mentioning that stacks of documents and files shouldn’t clutter the desks at the office, Mr. Koteswara Rao instructed the officials to scan the old documents and upload them on an intra-network for internal purposes. He further stated that VMRDA will work towards fulfilling tasks within the stipulated deadlines.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao met Koteswara Rao in his cabin and congratulated him for taking charge as the VMRDA Commissioner.