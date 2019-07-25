Krishna Mohan takes charge as Andhra University Registrar in Vizag

Andhra University, Vizag has filled two new appointments of the Registrar and Academic Dean. V. Krishna Mohan, Professor in the Department of Commerce and Management Studies, has been designated as the current Registrar of the Andhra University. Whereas, K Venkat Rao, Professor in the Department of Computer Science Engineering, has been allocated the position of Academic Dean.

P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Vizag congratulated both the officials on their new posts. He issued them their respective appointment orders on Wednesday, 24 Jul 2019. Additionally, Mr. Reddy states that an equal opportunity, importance and deserved appreciation will be given to all deserving officials with no type of communal bias or discrimination. There will be complete secularity and no one will be treated differently.

Professor Krishna Mohan, holds a double Masters in Commerce (M.Com) as well as in Management (MBA), and has 30 years of experience in teaching. Additionally, he went on to pursue a PhD in Marketing Management from the same varsity. Professor Krishna Mohan teaches Marketing Core and specialization papers to MBA, as well as M. Com, students at Andhra University,Vizag.

Prior to Andhra University, Professor Mohan was serving as a Registrar at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Srikakulam on a deputation from Sept 2009 to March 2016.