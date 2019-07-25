Jashith kidnap case: 4-year-old boy returns home safely

Bringing the curtains down on high-end kidnap drama that gripped the state over the past few days, 4-year-old Jashith has been returned safely to his home in Mandapeta, East Godavari district. After leaving his parents and police in dark for about 48 hours, the kidnappers surrendered Jashith near Kutukuluru village, Anaparthy Mandal on Wednesday. Spotting the kid, the locals alerted the police, who reached the site immediately and handed him over safely to his parents.

On Monday (22 July) evening, two masked men came on a bike and kidnapped Jashith from his residence after hitting his grandmother at Vijayalakshmi Nagar, Mandapeta. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the kidnap of Jashith, in Mandapeta, was a planned one. Reportedly, the culprits had visited Jashith’s apartment twice before to observe the movements of the boy and his family members. Jashith’s parents, N. Venkata Ramana and Nagavalli, work at public sector banks.

While the police probed the case through different angles to get a breakthrough, the family members and well-wishers took to social media to seek help from the general public. A Facebook page, by the name Save Jashith, was also created in this regard. Panic ensued among the community as the kidnappers hadn’t placed any demands or communicated any message. Worryingly, the CCTV footages too couldn’t provide any conclusive evidence of the preparators’ identity.

However, with Jashith returning home unharmed, the kidnap saga in Andhra Pradesh has come to a happy conclusion, giving a huge sigh of relief to the boy’s parents and well-wishers. The child’s home in Mandepata has been flooded by relatives, who are celebrating his safe return.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the boy is seen being comforted by the locals after he was left at the spot by the kidnappers. Speaking to the locals, Jashith claims to be playing while the incident took place on Monday evening.

Watch the video below: