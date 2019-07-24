Rs 50 lakh worth ganja seized in Visakhapatnam, 11 arrested

The Special Task Force teams, of the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department, seized over 500 kg of ganja. It was being transported illegally, from the interior areas of G. Madugula mandal to V. Agraharam village, in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, 23 Jul 2019.

Reportedly, 25 locals, of G. Madugula mandal, were transporting the ganja early Monday morning. Acting on a tipoff, the Prohibition and Excise team conducted a raid when the smugglers were about to reach the destination. The market value of the seized ganja is stated to be around Rs.50 lakhs.

The Prohibition and Excise Department had set up surveillance on the vehicles operating in the agency areas. Out of the group of 25, 11 were caught while the remaining 14 managed to escape the scene.

As the case was being investigated further, it came to light that Vajram alias Konda Babu, from G. Madugula, was supposed to supply the consignment to V. Varahala Babu at V. Agraharam village. A search team has been sent to find the remaining accused.

Earlier, the police had nabbed 2 men, near Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district for transporting close to 700 kg of ganja. The police revealed that the load, which is worth ₹1 crore, was being shifted to Delhi. They further informed that the accused had reached Visakhapatnam through the air route and then went to Chintapalle to procure their stock.