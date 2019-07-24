Bigg Boss Telugu Vote: Steps to vote for your favourite contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has got off to a good start. Premiered on 21 July, the third installment of the popular reality show welcomed 15 guests to the house. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show this year features Shiva Jyoti, Ravi Krishna, Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rohini, Hema, Jaffar Babu, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ashu Reddy, and Punarnavi Bhupalam. Also, the makers have changed the system to vote for your favourite contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu.

The contestants include actors, TV hosts, journalists, a singer, and a choreographer. With the first week moving at a rapid pace, there isn’t much time left before a contestant bids adieu to the house this weekend. With the voting lines open, the viewers have already been busy trying to save their favourite contestants from elimination this week.

Here are the steps to vote for your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Through Phone Call

The contestants, who have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week, have been alloted a special phone number. In one week, viewers can give 10 missed calls to the respective phone numbers of the contestants to save them from eviction. The phone numbers of the contestants are shown while the show is being aired.

On Hotstar

Open Hotstar Log in via your email or Facebook account Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the search bar Select the green button with the text ‘vote’, below the video Find the candidates who are facing elimination Spot your favourite contestant and vote for him/her Viewers will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. They can either cast their votes to a single contestant or divide them among other nominated contestants.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu?

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is being aired on STAR MAA. While the show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays, it goes on air at 9:00 pm on weekends with Nagarjuna making a special appearance. The show can also be watched on Hotstar app.