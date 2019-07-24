Bus rams into lorry, leaves 13 passengers injured in Visakhapatnam

In yet another road accident that has come to light in Visakhapatnam district, an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) collided with a lorry during the early hours of Wednesday. The tragic incident caused 13 passengers with severe injuries.

The road accident took place on the National Highway near Nutanagunta Palem village at 4 am in Visakhapatnam district. The injured passengers were taken to a hospital in the Anakapalli area. Reportedly, the bus driver also suffered severe injuries and was admitted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The bus, which was headed to Vijayawada from Palasa, carried 40 passengers at the time of the accident. The police have registered and an investigation is currently underway.

The recent mishap has once again brought the worrying scenario of road safety in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, compared to the last year, the district has witnessed the numbers of accidents go up by 16% in the first quarter of 2019. While the causalities caused by accidents have increased by 25.38%, the number of individuals injured has gone up by 29.87%. Reports further claimed that two-wheelers, lorries, and cars were majorly involved in the road accidents that took place in the district in the recent past.