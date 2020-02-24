Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, is set to inaugurate a Disha Police Station, in Vizianagaram, on Monday. As per official reports, Rs. 1.2 crore has been spent for constructing the police station. The inaugural is one of many such police stations that will be set up across Andhra Pradesh. This is in line with the Disha Act 2019, that was passed following the rape and murder of veterinary doctor ‘Disha’ in Hyderabad on the night of November 27, 2019. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Vizianagaram to ensure the Chief Minister’s safety.

A DSP-rank police officer, an inspector, five sub-inspectors and 45 constables will be stationed at the police station henceforth. Built like a corporate building, the Disha Police station in Vizianagaram is equipped with a waiting hall, separate offices for the senior officers, office for the public prosecutor and a forensic laboratory – all within the station itself. Further, the existing women’s’ police station at Dharmapuri Road will be shifted to the new Disha Police Station to optimize the staff.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) member, Kesali Apparao, spoke about the inauguration saying that the new police station will be a boon to the many victims of sexual assault. He added that the credit for the novel idea goes to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose initiative inspired other states in the country to take action supporting women’s safety.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Disha Police Station in Rajahmundry.