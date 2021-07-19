After being closed for more than two months, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag is finally going to open for the public. The news of the zoo opening brings delight to the citizens of Vizag who have been raring to visit this place and explore the rich variety of fauna on display. But due to the prevailing circumstances, strict Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the zoo premises. Meanwhile, no changes have been made to the zoo timings and people can visit at any time from 9 AM to 5 PM. The zoo will be open on all days of the week except for Monday.

The Vizag Zoo officials have made it mandatory for all visitors to wear a mask, carry hand sanitiser and maintain physical distance within the zoo premises. Also, every visitor’s temperature will be checked at both entrances before allowing them into the zoo. Anyone found violating the zoo’s Covid-19 guidelines will be fined Rs. 200 by the officials.

On Monday, 19 July 2021, a ceremony was held at the zoo premises to formally open it for visitors. This was attended by IGZP Curator, Dr. Nandani Salaria IFS, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), N Prateep Kumar IFS. The zoo will open for the public of Vizag from Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

Those wishing to visit the Vizag Zoo can book their tickets online on the zoo’s website.

It is recommended for visitors to the zoo, especially first-timers, to check out all the animal enclosures from the zebras to the giraffes to the chimpanzees and the white tiger.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag is set to undergo 6 major renovations, as per the Executive Capital development initiative of the Andhra Pradesh State Government, including facilities like a veterinary hospital and a new entrance plaza.