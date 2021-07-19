Despite the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Vizag, the last one week has been difficult for the citizens. Temperatures have soared high, the sun has been relentless and there has been no sign of rain in Vizag. Finally, the people might get some respite from this heat wave, with one or two spells of rain predicted in the city on Monday.

Heavy showers are expected to hit the city on Monday in the evening. Dark clouds are being witnessed over various areas like RTC Complex, Gajuwaka and strong thunderstorms are heading towards the city.

As per the weather forecast for the next 5 days by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Visakhapatnam and the rest of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday, 19 July 2021. This weather is likely to continue over the next few days, with the rainfall intensifying on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 and Thursday, 22 July 2021.

With rain predicted in the city, people of Vizag can breathe a sigh of relief from the high temperatures experienced last week and enjoy the rain from their homes.