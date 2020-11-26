The singing reality show, Indian Idol, is gearing up to entertain music lovers with its twelfth season. After auditioning participants virtually, the jury – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya- handpicked twelve talented singers across the country. Making Vizag proud yet again, young singing sensation, Shanmukha Priya, is all set to take part in Indian Idol Season 12, which will premiere on Sony TV this Saturday.

In a promo released by the television channel, Shanmukha Priya can be seen performing a track by the legendary Indian singer, Kishore Kumar. Yodelling her way on the stage, the youngster left the jury in awe of her performance. Showering praises, Music Director, Himesh Reshammiya called her act, an “outstanding, fantastic, historic, and mind-blowing” one. The three judges of Indian Idol were later seen giving a standing ovation to the seventeen-year-old from Vizag.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, her father, Srinivas Kumar, who is a musician himself, expressed his happiness over Priya’s rise to fame. Mr Kumar said, “We feel very fortunate to see Shanmukha Priya get such a big platform to showcase her talent. It is very rare to find female artists take up yodelling as the act doesn’t quite support the female vocal cords. The judges too are very impressed with her yodelling performance. During the spot selection rounds of the auditions, she bagged golden mike twice.” Speaking to Yo!, Ms Priya shared that she is very much excited about this new journey. The seventeen-year-old singer further added that this will remain a special experience to her as she will be performing under the senior category for the first time ever.

Performing since the age of five, Shanmukha Priya fondly recalled in a previous interaction with Yo!, that her first performance of ‘Annamacharya Keertana’ in 2008, with her father accompanying on violin, is a treasured moment. It was her first TV debut, in the same year, on ‘Little Champs’ that pushed her into the limelight. Ever since, there’s no looking back for this young singer from Vizag. Be it shows like ‘Super Singer’ and ‘Paaduta Teeyaga’ in Telugu, or ‘Junior Super Singer’ in Tamil, the organisers have always been the ones to invite her to participate in the programmes. With The Voice India Kids’ and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in Hindi, Shanmukha Priya further went on to grab the national attention.

As the young singer from Vizag is all set to take the stage of Indian Idol and enthrall music lovers across the country, Yo! sends best wishes to her. Indian Idol Season 12 will be airing on Sony TV at 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Catch a glimpse of the yodelling performance of Shanmukha Priya at Indian Idol Season 12 here: