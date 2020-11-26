Malayalam film Jallikattu has been announced as India’s official entry to the 2021 Oscars. The critically-acclaimed film will be testing its luck to make the final cut of nominations in the International Feature Film Category. Jallikattu is the only third South Indian film to be sent to the Oscars since 2000. Here, in addition to Jallikattu, we take a look at the other two South Indian movies that knocked on the doors of the Oscars in the recent past.

3 South Indian movies sent to Oscars in the last decade and where to watch them

#1 Adaminte Makan Abu (Malayalam) in 2011

Adaminte Makan Abu was India’s official entry to the 84th Oscars in the category of the Best Foreign Language Film. The film essays the story of a modest couple and its efforts to go to Hajj on a pilgrim tour. While it couldn’t make the cut to the nominations at the Oscars, this Salim Ahamed directorial was a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Cinematography, National Film Award for Best Music Direction, National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, and many more honours.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Visaranai (Tamil) in 2016

An intriguing plot, terrific performances, and a gripping narrative are what make Visaranai a must-watch. Visaranai, which translates to interrogation, shows how four labourers are tortured by police to confess a crime they did not commit. Produced by Dhanush and directed by Vetrimaaran, this Tamil flick was India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2016. However, in yet another disappointment to Indian cinema, Visaranai couldn’t make it to the final list of nominations. The film though bagged many awards and the national and international levels.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Jallikattu (Malayalam) in 2020

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this Malayalam flick was released to roaring accolades in 2019. Jallikattu takes us to a remote village in Kerala where a buffalo, which was supposed to slaughtered, escapes ad runs amok, causing mayhem everywhere. Open to multiple interpretations, the film not only holds the captive with its story but also draws praise for its stunning technical brilliance. Announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars of 2021, Jallikattu has a million hopes pinned on to it to go all the way.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video