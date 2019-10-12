A woman, hailing from Vizag, took to Twitter on Thursday, to request help regarding her father’s death in Saudi Arabia. In her tweet, Shaik Sameena informed that her father, Abdul Ayaz, was murdered in Al Kharma’, Saudi Arabia. Abdul Ayaz worked as a sales supervisor at National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) in Saudi Arabia. Sameena tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in her tweet, seeking help in bringing her father’s body back to India.

I’m from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh & my father was brutally murdered in Al-Kharma, Saudi Arabia. Told 14 days to handover body. No more details & totally helpless. We know noone there. I beg you pls help us @PMOIndia @narendramodi @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @ysjagan @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/VAC5wVn6lg — Sameena Shaik (@krsameena) October 11, 2019

In response to Sameena’s tweet, the Consulate-General of India in Jeddah, said that Abdul Ayaz was murdered by a colleague after a heated argument. He added that police investigation is underway into the incident and mortal remains of Abdul Ayaz are present at Al Kharma’ General Hospital.

This unfortunate incident hpnd 3 days ago when during an argument Mr Ayaz was hit by his work colleague & he succumbed to his injury. The accused is detained. Mortal remains are in Al Kharma Gen Hospital and Police investigation is going on. We are closely pursuing this case. — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 11, 2019

The Consulate then put Sameena in touch with an officer who updated the Vizag woman on the case of her father’s death and promised all the possible help.