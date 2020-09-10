Visakhapatnam district has topped in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and medical care, according to the survey conducted by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Visakhapatnam secured 1,514.8 points, followed by Vizianagaram with 1,502.2, and Kadapa 1,495.5.

Reportedly, the survey was based on a number of criteria such as recoveries, fatality rate, infrastructure at the COVID Hospitals as well as the COVID Care Centres, the nurse-beds ration, ICU wards, performance of doctors on duty along with the hygiene of the medical institutions. Speaking in this regard, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said that the survey was conducted for 19 parameters and Vizag stood first in COVID-19 medical care by securing 2,500 points, which averaged to 1,514.8 on the scale.

Meanwhile, as many as 404 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam in a span of 24 hours. According to the update released by Visakhapatnam Special COVID-19 officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, on Thursday, the coronavirus tally of the district reached 43,148, with the newly registered cases.

The update further stated that 5507 patients are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus and 37,331 individuals have been discharged so far in Visakhapatnam. Six more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 299. Currently, the Vizag district has 118 very active clusters, 55 active clusters, 553 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh registered as many as 10,418 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 5,27,512 as on 9 September. All the new cases have been reported from the state with none of the returnees from other states and foreign countries testing positive in 24 hours. From Tuesday to Wednesday, East Godavari reported 1399 new COVID-19 cases in a single day while Prakasam, West Godavari, and Nellore accounted for 1271 cases, 1134 cases, and 949 cases respectively.