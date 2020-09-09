Vizag reported 414 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, resulting in the district tally inching closer to the 43,000-mark. According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 5587 patients are receiving treatment, and 36,851 have been discharged in Vizag so far. Despite the COVID-19 tally of Vizag mounting to 42,744, there has been a considerable decrease in the number of new cases when compared to a few weeks ago.

The district COVID-19 tally since the past seven days is as follows:

On 3 September – 39519 (695↑)

On 4 September – 40179 (660↑)

On 5 September – 40944 (765↑)

On 6 September – 41517 (573↑)

On 7 September – 41904 (387↑)

On 8 September – 42330 (426↑)

On 9 September – 42744 (414↑)

As on Wednesday, Vizag recorded a recovery rate of 86.21% with the discharge of 469 individuals in the past 24 hours. The update further stated that seven more patients succumbed to COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the death toll of Vizag to 306. Currently, the district has 116 very active clusters, 52 active clusters, 549 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered as many as 10,418 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 5,27,512 as on 9 September. All the new cases have been reported from the state with none of the returnees from other states and foreign countries testing positive in 24 hours. From Tuesday to Wednesday, East Godavari reported 1399 new COVID-19 cases in a single day while Prakasam, West Godavari, and Nellore accounted for 1271 cases, 1134 cases, and 949 cases respectively.

As many as 71,692 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh between Tuesday and Wednesday. With 5,27,512 individuals testing positive, the positivity rate marked 12.24%. Until 9 September, Andhra Pradesh had tested 43,08,762 samples for COVID-19.