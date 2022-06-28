On Monday, 27 June 2022, two persons were arrested by the Vizag Task Force officers near the Vepagunta Junction for smuggling ganja. As per the police reports, a whopping 300 kgs of ganja was being smuggled from Paderu to Vizag City in two cars.

Based on a tip, the Vizag Task Force officials along with Pendurthi Police, stationed themselves near the Vepagunta Junction and conducted vehicular checks. During these checks, the two smugglers were caught transporting the illegal substance in cars. The police arrested the two and seized two cellphones along with the cards used for smuggling.

The smugglers were identified as Lingam and Giri, natives of Paderu. A further investigation into this ganja smuggling case has been initiated by the Vizag Police. Two others travelling with the smugglers fled the scene and a search for them is on its course.

