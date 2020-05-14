Vizag Steel Plant recruitment: Notification for Management Trainee posts

Vizag Steel Plant, also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for the role of Management Trainee. The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website. There is a fee of Rs 500 for General and OBC candidates. There is no fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates. The online registration begins from 20 July 2020. The last date to apply for the aforementioned role is 10 August 2020.

As per Vizag Steel Plant notification, openings in each discipline, are as follows:

Management Trainee (HR) – 6

Management Trainee (Marketing) – 3

Management Trainee (Corporate Communications) – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for the posts should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate (in all semesters/years), in Bachelors Degree as well as in MBA from a recognised university. The maximum age for applying is 27 years (as on 01-05-1993). According to Vizag Steel Plant recruitment notification, the upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer), 5 years for SC, and 10 years for PWD candidates. It is to be noted that the candidates should also qualify in UGC-NET examination in 2020.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the UGC-Net examination in 2020 will be called in for a personal interview.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be trained for one year with basic pay of Rs 20,6000/- per month. As per Vizag Steel Plant recruitment notification, after successful completion of training, the candidates shall be placed under a probation of another year with pay scale varying from Rs 24,900/- to Rs 50,500/-.