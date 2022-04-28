The 3-town Police Sation in Vizag has recently received several complaints regarding fraud by a real estate firm. As per the complaints by the victims of the fraud, Green Bay Pride Services, a real estate development firm in Vizag, has duped them by selling fake plots. The firm has allegedly made over 100 people pay amounts ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh as an advance payment.

Apart from selling fake plots, the firm is accused of duping the public in the name of holiday memberships and other benefits. Upon collecting payment from over 100 customers, the real estate firm, Green Bay Pride Services, has allegedly closed all its branches. The Visakhapatnam District Police have informed the victims that action will be taken and an investigation will be initiated after reviewing the documents.

