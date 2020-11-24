Cracking the whip on those who have been bike racing and over speeding, Vizag police conducted a special drive across the city during the past week. The cops seized 211 bikes and took 220 people into custody for allegedly violating traffic rules and zooming around on the city roads. Visakhapatnam DCP (Law and Order), Aishwarya Rastogi, held a press conference and revealed the details of the drive at III Town Police Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rastogi informed that several incidents were reported, in the recent past, where bikers caused road accidents due to over speeding. The Visakhapatnam DCP revealed that most of the errant riders were noted to be in the age group of 18-25 years. He added that the youngsters have been using WhatsApp groups to organise illegal bike racing events in Vizag.

Focussing on Beach Road alone, on Saturday and Sunday, the special team seized over 150 bikes. During the drive, it was found that several of the bikes were being used without registered number plates and required documents. As many as 220 individuals were counselled in the past one week and their vehicles were seized under various sections of the IPC and MV Act. Mr Rastogi further said that the parents of the youth will be summoned to the police station. They will be asked to give an undertaking that their children will not indulge in such activity again. He added that if the same person is caught for the second time, he or she will be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Vizag police conducted an awareness campaign at colleges, on Monday, on the subject of handling love failures and avoiding drugs as a part of the ‘Repati Pourulu’ initiative guided by Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS). It may be recalled that a 17-year-old girl from Vizag was brutally murdered by her jilted friend, leaving the city in a state of shock. Ever since the unfortunate incident took place, the city police have been organising awareness programmes to sensitise the youth.