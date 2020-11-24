With Lasya being voted out of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu in the latest elimination, only seven participants – Abijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, Avinash, Harika, Monal, and Sohel- are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. Monday’s episode of the reality show saw four contestants- Monal Gajjar, Ariyana, Akhil Sarthak, and Avinash- being nominated for elimination from the house this week. The contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of this week will be eliminated from the show. Viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers to save their favourite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu this week.
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: List of nominated contestants this week and their voting missed call numbers
Monal Gajjar: 8886658201
Ariyana: 8886658210
Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215
Avinash: 8886658218
The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:
- Install the Disney+Hotstar App
- Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials
- Search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu
- Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open
- Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text
- The images of the nominated contestants will appear next
- Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.
