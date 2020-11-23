With quite a few twists and turns, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has been a roller coaster ride until now. With Lasya’s elimination on Sunday, only seven participants – Abijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, Avinash, Harika, Monal, and Sohel are left inside the Bigg Boss house. As the show, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, is inching towards its season finale, the viewers are eagerly waiting to see who wins the trophy this time around. Stepping up the drama, the channel airing the show has released a promo of the upcoming nomination process of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu on Monday.

Revealing what is in store for the upcoming episode, the teaser showed glimpses of the nomination process this week. As per the latest promo, the housemates will be seen playing the ‘Red hat or Green hat’ task to save themselves from the nominations. The snippet shows the contestants running into the garden area after the ringing of the buzzer. Each of the contestants picked a hat and wore it. Those who picked hats with red colour got nominated. According to the latest promo of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Abijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, and Avinash seemed to be initially put up in the nominations. However, Bigg Boss later noted that the housemates who picked green hat can swap their places and save the contestants.

While Avinash argued with Monal claiming that he’s a deserving candidate in the house, the latter replied to prove his worth by staying in the nominations this week too. It is a known fact that friendships and equations inside the Bigg Boss house change with each passing day. Surprising the netizens, Monal denied swapping places with Akhil but sacrificed her position for Abijeet. If the reports are to be believed, Akhil, Ariyana, Monal, and Avinash are at the risk of getting eliminated this week.

Watch the latest Bigg Boss 4 Telugu promo here: