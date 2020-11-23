The likes of Middle Class Melodies and A Simple Murder from the previous week have left us waiting for more entertaining content this week. While there might not be much on offer if you’re looking for new Telugu movies, the coming six days promise a thrilling week nevertheless with a slew of regional and foreign films lining up for OTT releases. Here are 5 upcoming movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix that have our attention this week.

5 movies releasing on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this week

#1 Andhaghaaram

Toutued to be a “supernatural suspense thriller”, Andhaghaaram caught the eye with its intriguing trailer. Directed by V Vignarajan and presented by Atlee, the film features Arjun Das (of Kaithi fame), Vinoth Kishan, and Pooja Ramachandran, among others. This upcoming Tamil flick revolves around the stories of a magician, cricketer, and psychiatrist.

Release Date: 24 November

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Mane Number 13

Another thriller that is set to make its way to the audience this week is Kannada’s Mane Number 13. The film is centred on the horrific incidents face by 5 IT professionals after they move into a new house. The Vivy Kathiresan directorial features Ramana, Sanjeiv, and Varsha Bollamma, who recently had an impressive outing with Middle Class Melodies.

Release Date: 26 November

Where to watch: Amazon Prime video

#3 Hillbilly Elegy

Starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso Freida Pinto, and Haley Bennett, Hillbelly Elegy is the story of a former Yale Law student who’s forced to return to his hometown and reflect on his family’s dynamics. Directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard, this Hollywood flick is based on J.D. Vance’s #1 New York Times Bestseller.

Release Date: 24 November

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Don’t Listen

The thrills seem to be on a spree this week, don’t they? As you would have already guessed by the name, Don’t Listen is a horror film that will be released on Netflix later this week. Originally a Spanish film, it revolves around the eerie incidents that a family faces at its new home.

Release Date: 27 November

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Mosul

Based on true event, Mosul promises to keep the audience hooked. When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. The film is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

Release Date: 26 November

Where to watch: Netflix