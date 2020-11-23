Considered to be an auspicious month for Hindus, ‘Karthika Masam’ witnesses devotees visit ‘Pancharamalu’ in Andhra Pradesh every year. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced 1,750 buses special buses to these holy shrines from across the state this year. Closer home, the Regional Office in Vizag too has been operating special buses to the Pancharamalu for the convenience of the public.

The Pancharamalu are five ancient temples dedicated to Lord Siva in the state. They are Amararama in Amaravati, Draksharama in Draksharamam, Somarama in Bhimavaram, Ksheerarama in Palakollu, and Kumararama in Samarlakota. On Sunday evening, the special bus, also known as ‘Pancharama Darsini’ commenced its journey at Dwaraka Bus station in Vizag. The bus will tour around the five ancient temples and return to Vizag by Monday night.

These weekly special buses from Vizag to these Pancharamalu will be operated on 29 November, 6 December, and 13 December, in light of Karthika Masam. The Ultra Deluxe ticket for the two-day visit will cost Rs 1,600/- per person and the Super Luxury ticket will amount to Rs 1,700/-. The Corporation will also provide dormitory rooms for the tourists to retire and relax, before leaving for the darshan at the temples. The Visakhapatnam APSRTC Regional Manager requested the public to avail the special services provided by the APSRTC. Depending on the demand from the people, the state transport corporation is planning to increase the number of buses.

Those who wish to book their tickets can either log on to the official website www.apsrtconline.in or contact an APSRTC Authorized Ticket Booking (ATB) agent. For more information, passengers can also contact, the following numbers:

Inquiry: 9177101947

Reservation Counter: 9959225602