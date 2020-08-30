The news of Bigg Boss Telugu fame Nutan Naidu physically assaulting his staff – a Dalit man has been in the news since Friday. Vizag Police proceeded to arrest Nutan Naidu for assaulting the victim, twenty year old Parri Srikanth, a resident of Sujatha Nagar in Vizag. All the accused in the case have now been taken into custody following due diligence and investigations. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam published the news in a press note following the complainant’s report at Pendurthi Police Station. Details of the atrocities case are now in public domain and will be taken to Court soon.

In the complaint that was filed, in the evening hours of Friday, P. Srikanth stated that he started to work as a housekeeping boy Nutan Naidu from May this year. However, he quit in August after five months. On 27 August, he was asked to pay a visit to his former employer’s home. Upon his visit, he was accused of stealing a mobile phone from Nutan Naidu’s house. Situations escalated when P. Srikanth denied the accusations, leading his employer and others in the household to hit the complainant with iron rods and sticks. The complainant also stated that the group attempted to kill him. He revealed that his head was tonsured in Nutan Naidu’s residence, and he was warned about not letting the details of his mistreatment out to the public.

The accused Nutan Naidu has been booked by the police under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and the arrest took place at 10 AM from his residence in Sujatha Nagar, Vizag on Saturday. The case will now be forwarded to the Court for granting judicial remand, stated an official statement from the Vizag Police. The police have also seized weapons used to assault the complainant including the iron rods and sticks that ended up injuring the victim on Friday.